(WFLA) — A retired Largo firefighter died last Thursday after suffering a deadly infection in his leg, according to his family.

Phillip Bailey retired from Largo Fire Rescue in 2008 after being with them for decades. After retirement, he moved to Columbia, Kentucky, where he would join the Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department.

“Phil was an active volunteer member of the fire department for several years after his 30-year career as a full-time firefighter/ paramedic in Florida,” the department said. “He brought many years of knowledge and experience to our department and we were lucky enough to have him.”

Phillip Bailey’s son and fellow firefighter, Stephen Bailey, told News Channel 8 his father was being treated at a hospital in Somerset, Kentucky, after nerve damage from diabetes caused an infection in one of his legs. Doctors even amputated his leg above the knee in an attempt to save his life.

However, on Nov. 24, Stephen Bailey announced on GoFundMe that his father had died that afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this difficult time,” he wrote. “We will now pivot and use all [donations] towards the funeral costs.”

According to Phillip Bailey’s obituary, a funeral has been planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in Columbia, Kentucky.