PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Retired K-9 Bosco has died, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies said K-9 Bosco caught more than 200 suspects with his handler Corporal Matt Aitken. Bosco seized over $100,000 in drug money throughout his career.

Bosco worked with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

“Thank you for your service K-9 Bosco and rest well,” the sheriff’s office said.