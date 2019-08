CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department has announced the passing of one of their own K9’s today.

K-9 Enzo spent five years alongside officer Mike Cieslak from 2008 to 2013.

The police department said in a Facebook post:

“K-9 Enzo left a lasting impression on our entire agency and he will be greatly missed.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Clearwater Police Department K-9 Enzo. Enzo proudly… Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Thank you for your service K9 Enzo.