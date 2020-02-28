Breaking News
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa officer’s home, state attorney says

Residents start petition for popular waterfront bar in Gulfport

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of local residents are fighting to save a popular watering hole in Gulfport.

Residents started a petition to save Salty’s Bar after a developer bought the waterfront bar and the property next to it.

The city manager said plans for the property haven’t been finalized, but customers are worried the bar will be torn down.

“They think that they can recreate the magic that they had at a place that had so much support and historical significance,” said resident, Eddie Ford. “I just don’t think it’s a good thing.”

The building Salty’s occupies was built in the 1920s, so some are hoping to save it by applying for a historical designation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett playing basketball (with video credit)"

Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley's father: This isn't about vengeance"

No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up

Thumbnail for the video titled "No coronavirus cases reported in Hillsborough County; local leaders keeping guard up"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss