Residents near St. Pete coast fret over Tropical Storm Elsa flood threats, preps underway

SHORE ACRES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County residents are in a local state of emergency preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa.

Some residents are pretty worried, still dealing with clean-up from last year’s big storm, Tropical Storm Eta.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spent Monday in Shore Acres talking with families preparing for the storm.

“I’m really afraid I’m going to wake up and have water all over the place, I’m petrified,” said Laura Daoud.

Daoud and her husband are worried about Tropical Storm Elsa because Eta was awful to them.

“As soon as it came it just woosh, went right back out… but it did its damage,” she said.

Daoud says multiple feet of stormwater forced its way inside their home. They said nothing was safe, not even their dog Louie.

“He had no idea what was happening, he was petrified, shaking, and was like, what’s happening!” she said.

The Tropical Storm Surge Risk Viewer from Pinellas County Emergency Management shows what areas are at risk, Shore Acres is included.

As of Monday night, Pinellas County is not under an evacuation order but officials say you should “Know Your Zone.”

“We went and picked up our 10 sandbags,” Daoud’s neighbor Kaelyn Diamond said.

Preparing to avoid storm damage is something Manny Rubbin experienced in his Shore Acres home when he moved in six weeks before Tropical Storm Eta.

“(There was) a lot of sentimental damage, it’s hard to put a price on that,” Rubbin said after the storm left a river of brown water on his first floor.

Daoud said her family could have lost everything.

“We heard a tick, tick, tick, tick. Water was getting close to the stove, we took it out just in time because we could have been electrocuted. So that was really scary,” she said.

She said they’re still cleaning and recovering from Eta while also preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa.

“We survived but… here we go again,” she said.

The City of St. Petersburg announcing Monday they’re opening three additional sandbag locations starting Tuesday.

A spokeswoman acting on behalf of the city said, “in addition to our year-round self-serve sandbag site at 1744 9th Avenue N., the City of St. Petersburg will offer sandbags at the following (three) locations starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.”