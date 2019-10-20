Residents get power restored after tornado damage in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The power is back after it was knocked out by a tornado Friday night at the Twelve Oaks Mobile Home Park in Seminole.

Saturday morning residents woke up to see damage to several homes.

“An hour and a half… I had about an hour and a half of sleep,” George Sanders said.

“We got in the tub and closed the door and we heard the whistling and then this got wrapped around the pole and the transformer blew,” Sanders explained.

What was a carport attached to Sanders’ home is now just a mangled mess of metal. The carport was ripped up by 70 miles per hour winds.

“See all the aluminum, the silver aluminum? That’s part of this and that was wrapped up around the lines at the tree line,” Sanders said.

Not far, another neighborhood saw damage. Residents have done what they can to remove items, such as random debris as well as trees and plants that blew down, that could still pose a danger to other neighbors.

Some saw FEMA inspectors in the area assessing the damage and compiling a report. These residents hope it’s nothing but blue skies and sun in the future.

“Life goes on. Yeah. Wait for them. Do what I can and then hope my roof doesn’t get torn off all the way,” Sanders said.

