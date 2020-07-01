Reservations required to visit St. Pete Pier next week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After years of construction and anticipation, St. Petersburg is set to open its long-awaited Pier next week.

The new Pier and Pier District, 800 2nd Ave NE, will begin welcoming visitors at 5 p.m. July 6. It will have coronavirus precautions in place.

Guests are required to wear masks inside restaurants and are also urged to wear them outside. Touch-free hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the Pier District.

Guests also required to make a reservation if they visit the Pier between July 6 and July 12. You can make a reservation for up to six individuals.

To reserve a ticket, visit the Pier’s website and select a day and time.

