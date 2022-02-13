Rescue puppies meet dolphins in Clearwater ahead of Valentine’s Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Nine puppies from Puerto Rico met dolphins Nicholas and Hope at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The dogs were dressed in their Valentine’s outfits, and they’re ready for adoption.



“These nine valentine puppies all have Valentine’s names,” said Karen Altieri, a Compassion Kind volunteer, while introducing a puppy named Valentina.



The abandoned puppies were found living under a car in Puerto Rico. Volunteers working with Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, a global humanitarian and animal welfare organization, helped rescue the dogs and bring them to Tampa. Altieri and her husband are fostering the adorable 9-week-old lab-mix puppies.



“Compassion Kind tries to help really at risk animals not only all over Florida but throughout the Caribbean,” Altieri said.

This makes their 200th foster for the couple.



On Sunday morning, the puppies played with the dolphins at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium learning how to dive into their forever home. Altieri said this experience helps the puppies socialize while getting ready to be adopted.



“It’s really fun you see Nicholas who is also a rescue which is why we wanted to partner with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium,” she said.



Compassion Kind sent another three puppies to compete in the Puppy Bowl. Compassion Kind in St. Pete has saved more than 7,000 animals to date. Once a month, a team flies to the Caribbean to rescue at risk dogs and cats.

If you’re looking to adopt, you can go to the website and fill out an application.