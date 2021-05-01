Charlie Crist to make ‘major announcement’ in St. Pete on Tuesday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Congressman Charlie Crist released plans Saturday for a “major announcement” on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

The former Florida governor, longtime elected official, and Republican-turned-Democrat has indicated recently that he is looking at another run for governor, this time as a Democrat.

Crist ran and served as Florida’s governor as a Republican from 2007 to 2011.

His announcement did not give a specific location for the event, however, said more details would be shared on Monday.

He was re-elected in November to serve another term representing District 13 in the U.S. Congress.

