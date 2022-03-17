PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — When police arrested a Clearwater woman and accused her of trying to rent out a home that she didn’t own, that was quite unusual.

The arrest, not the scheme. Ewelina Drozd is now facing a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling charge after police said she used keys from lockboxes to gain access to properties, took pictures and then posted the homes on line for rent.

One woman answered the ad and paid Drozd $1,800 for a down payment and first month’s rent only to learn she had been played.

Detective Caitlyn Lance works in economic crimes at the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police Detective Caitlyn Lance works in economic crimes. She said the department deals with cases like this multiple times a week, but making arrests is difficult.

“We don’t really have an easy way of tracking them,” Detective Lance said. “They are using fake phone numbers that are generated through a computer. They aren’t tied to a real name. They are using property information from a house that isn’t theirs.”

Bridget Cunningham called police days after she moved into her home in St. Petersburg after four individuals showed up at her house, wanting to rent it.

Someone posted an ad for it online.

“Lady comes, she’s a mother, she’s moving from out of state,” Cunningham said. “She’s like, ‘I’m so sorry to bother you but I just saw this on craigslist, I got a text to go drive by, see if you like it.'”

Cunningham reported the matter to police, but since there was no money that exchanged hands and the individual who listed the home never showed up in person, there was no crime committed. But detectives believe the person was fishing and the intent was there.

Cunningham got the person’s number from one of the potential renters and reached out to the individual herself.

“I just said ‘hey, I’m interested in the property in St. Pete and I listed my address’ and he wrote back within two minutes giving me all of the details, this is what the deposit, everything, go drive by, let me know if you like it and I’ll send you an application,” said Cunningham, who then sent a second message. “I just sent a text saying, ‘I am the homeowner, I have called police, shame on you and stop doing this.’ I’ve had four innocent people show up at my house today.”

Detective Lance said potential renters and home buyers need to be weary of where they find properties. She also said if a leaser or seller is unwilling to meet in person or wants you to pay with an online application rather than in person, that should be a red flag.

“They’re going to try and rush you.” Detective Lance said. “These types of people are good at what they do, because they get you in the panicked mindset. This fight or flight response is where you’re likely to have to make a decision and make a decision now.”