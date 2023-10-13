ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — ALDI has become one of the biggest grocers in the nation after originating in Europe. Over 1,000 stores have opened within the past decade, creating an affordable shopping experience for many.

A St. Pete ALDI store, located at 2900 34th Street South, has undergone a remodel to expand the store.

The grand re-opening will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive an ALDI gift card as part of their ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers will also be able to enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card throughout the grand opening weekend, from Oct. 26 through Oct. 29.

The upgraded store will have a brand-new layout, plentiful refrigeration for expanded fresh food, and open ceilings, all while built with environmentally friendly materials.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” Matt Thon, Haines City regional vice president for ALDI said. “With the updated St. Petersburg store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

The St. Pete location will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.