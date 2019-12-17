Reminder: Grace period for Florida’s texting while driving law ends in January

PINELLAS PARK, FLA (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police Department will be conducting a traffic enforcement on Tuesday about the new “hands-free” law, which is the second part of the texting while driving law that went into effect July 1st.

Officers will be monitoring school and construction zones, looking for drivers using their phones, and warning them of the new law. The ‘hands-free’ law states that drivers cannot use a phone or device in any capacity while driving through these specific zones.

There is currently a grace period where law enforcement is issuing warnings to drivers, but starting January 1, 2020 citations and fines will be issued to those who break this law.

