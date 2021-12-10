Remains of fallen Marine Anthony Muhlstadt returns home

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area marine is making his final journey home.

23-year-old Anthony Patrick Muhlstadt died on Nov. 19th while serving as a machine gunner and vehicle commander at a base in California.

Anthony graduated from Northeast High School in 2017 in St. Petersburg and was currently studying Counter-Terrorism.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Blue Star Families in honor of Anthony.

An organization dedicated to keeping military families connected to valuable resources in communities in which they serve and live.

