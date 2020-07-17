Registration frustration: Pinellas County couple struggling to get car registered amid pandemic

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold including, a slow down on things like getting your license and even your registration.

News Channel 8 is helping to get answers for a Pinellas County family who’s trying to register their new car and were told it had to be put on hold for a month.

The couple showed up at the Pinellas County’s Tax Collector’s Office Thursday with no appointment and they were turned away.

They say they were given two options. They could call to make an appointment but they were told that could be a hold time of two to three hours or to make an appointment online.

“So my husband went online and he scheduled an appointment the first available was August 19,” said Rae Anna Frame of Palm Harbor.

The problem is, Frame and her husband bought this car on Wednesday because they need it for a trip they’re taking next week.

Frame has been checking back online try to snag a cancelation appointment but was only able to get the appointment for August 5 which is still three weeks out.

“Very frustrating! Seeing that I’m going out of town next week and we’re going to be without a car,” said Frame.

She said they felt hopeless.

“We shouldn’t have to wait a month, over a month to get our car registered. I think that’s a little silly… it’s just doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it,” she said.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty started making calls on their behalf.

She spoke with Pinellas County’s Tax Collector Charles Thomas who said there’s an immediate solution for anyone in the same situation. Thomas said their office can issue a 30-day temporary tag, where they process the information that day and mail it out the next. A second option is they can get the registration done through mail and e-mail, and that takes seven to 10 business days. Thomas said anyone is welcome to these expedited options by calling the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s office at 727-464-7777.

“Tell her and everyone else to come on down to Pasco County and we’re happy to serve them,” said Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano.

He said in Pasco County they can do same-day service. Registration, title work, birth certificates and more with no appointment necessary.

“Pasco welcomes all customers through the state of Florida, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Fasano said.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty called Frame back when we learned the information about walk-ins in Pasco. They were so thankful and immediately drove there to get their car registration taken care of.

Pasco County’s Tax Collector wanted us to note they are only open to Pasco County residents on Saturday and are closed Sunday. But Monday through Friday, anyone is welcome, no appointment necessary.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: