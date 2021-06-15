Red Tide continues to spread in Tampa Bay area, where it could head next

REDDINGTON SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) – On Tuesday, Pinellas County initiated a Red Tide cleanup to remove dead marine life from our beaches. It comes as 8 On Your Side to learn more about the algae bloom’s impact.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife experts, Red Tide cases continue popping up in new areas around Tampa Bay.

Louis Pape says he comes to the beach every day to exercise but won’t go by the water.

“I walk up here further than I normally do, because of the fish and maybe there might be some cause or illness, something like that,” said Pape.

FWC Research Scientist Kate Hubbard says before you hit the sand, go online to the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast tool by the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Ocean Observing System. It will tell you what beaches are most difficult to breathe on

“Different people have different health impacts that can result from those aerosols,” said

8 On Your Side asked Hubbard if there’s any end in sight. She says there’s no way to be certain.

“It does change and move around quite a bit, it’s carried around by the currents, the ocean currents,” said Hubbard.

To predict where the algae bloom will move next, FWC collaborates with USF to update an online tool, the Ocean Circulation Model.

Hubbard said right now they predict the coastal disturbance will move north.

Hubbard said there’s currently no Red Tide treatment, but they’re working with Mote Marine Lab to come up with one. Pape says it can’t come soon enough.

“Nobody wants to come out here when they have to deal with the Red Tide,” said Pape.

For reporting fish kills, FWC recommends using the FWC Reporter App. You can also call FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline or report a bloom online.

For more information on red tide in Pinellas County, visit the health department’s website.

Mote Marine Aquarium also has an interactive site where you can help notify others when you see dead fish near you.