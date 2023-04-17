Video: Red flag warnings on Clearwater Beach don’t keep people out of the water (Aired Oct. 10, 2018)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re visiting Clearwater Beach on Monday, you may notice red flags flying along section of the shore.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a high risk for rip currents along coastal Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Hillsborough beaches.

“With the arrival of a cold front, conditions at #ClearwaterBeach are quite blustery,” the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department tweeted Monday. “The water is closed from Tower 1 south to the jetty at this time.”

Florida beaches use a flag system to indicate current tide and surf conditions.

Red flags indicate high surf, dangerous currents or both. A single red flag tells swimmers to use extreme caution. Double red flags mean the water is closed to the public.

If conditions change, beachgoers may see yellow flags posted along the shore, warning of moderate surf and or currents and undertows. If you see a yellow flag, use caution and stay close to lifeguards. Those with trouble swimming should wear life jackets.

A purple flag will warn beachgoers of dangerous marine life near the shore, such as Portuguese man o’ war, jellyfish and stingrays.

A green flag means conditions are calm and it’s safe to swim.

More information about beach flag warnings is available on myclearwater.com.