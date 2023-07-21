PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Janine Dorsey and Peter Yore loved to ride their tandem bike together. They called it the “Pineapple Express” because of it’s yellow color.

On May 11, 2021 the pair went for a ride on the Pinellas Trail and were killed by a car that rolled onto the bike path.

On Friday, a Pinellas County judge sentenced 33-year-old Cory Corrado to 45 years in prison for causing the accident.

The state presented evidence showing Corrado has a lengthy criminal past for theft and drug use. He had been released from prison just five months before the accident.

The state says the day of the crash, he was high on meth and was speeding aggressively thorough traffic, weaving in and out of cars on Keystone Road before slamming into another car. The vehicle flipped and rolled into Dorsey and Yore, killing them instantly.

Corrado plead guilty to avoid a trial. At his sentencing hearing Friday, Dorsey’s daughter told the court just how much she misses her mother.

“There are many things we still need my mom for. My sister got married this summer. I will not have my mother there when I finally become a Doctor, ” said Kelly Dorsey.

Yore’s sister told the court her brother was a good man.

“Peter was a helper, a giver, a friend a person who would help anyone,” said Jean Strohmeyer.

Corrado took the stand, and for the first time, he publicly apologized for his actions.

“I didn’t mean it. I’m sorry. It’s not for my mother to say I’m sorry, it’s for me, I apologize,” said Corrado.

Judge Joseph Belone then sentenced Corrado to 45 years in prison, calling his actions the day of the accident “reckless”.