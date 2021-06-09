Rays offering free tickets for fans who get vaccinated at Tropicana Field event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County and Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, announced Wednesday that fans can receive free COVID-19 vaccines at an upcoming event.

As part of the Major League Baseball’s “Vaccinate at the Plate” initiative, Rays fans can receive a vaccination at Tropicana Field and two complimentary tickets to a future regular-season home game.

Below are the event details:

  • Dates and times: Tuesday, June 15 through Thursday, June 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Gate 1 from Tropicana Field
  • Vaccines offered: Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available. Fans who select the Pfizer vaccine will schedule their second shot with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County directly. Vaccines are free. No insurance is required.
  • Eligibility: No residency requirements. No appointment is necessary. Pfizer: Ages 12 years old and up. Johnson & Johnson: Ages 18 years old and up.

For more information, visit RaysBaseball.com/Vaccinate.

