Rays fans get in parking lot fight after game, 1 stabbed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg say two baseball fans got into a fight outside Tropicana Field on Monday that left one of them injured and the other arrested.

The Tampa Bay Rays hosted the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Monday. After the game, St. Petersburg police say two fans got into an argument in the parking lot.

At some point, officers say the fight turned physical. According to police, 19-year-old Alexander Garcia then grabbed a knife from his car and stabbed the victim in the side.

Police say baseball police traffic units were able to stop Garcia and detain him when he tried to leave the scene. Garcia was arrested for aggravated battery.

The victim is expected to be okay.