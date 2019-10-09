Rays fans enjoy Game 4 win at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rays fans are living the dream!

The team fought back from their underdog position to even up the American League Division Series against the Astros.

All that towel-waving, at the game paid off.

The Rays are going to Houston, and fans here are already celebrating.

They didn’t throw in the white towel, they whipped the yellow towel of victory.

For the second night in a row, Rays fans are beaming with joy.

“It’s wonderful to see those yellow towels flying,” said T.J. McDermott.

Fans had many reasons to smile with the bats coming alive early, and they never let up. “Just wanted to come and witness this and be a part of history” said Haleema Elliot.

The home town crowd loves the Rays, and the home-field advantage.

“After seeing yesterday’s game, I knew it was going to be ours, at least they were going to be performing this well,” said Dominick Gonzalez.

“The fact that the Rays are here, in the ALDS, striking to game 5, is the epitome of what a coach, leadership, and organizations to strive for, so go Rays, man” Angel Aqino said.

The Rays put on a heck of a show for the home crowd in front of 32,178 screaming fans.

