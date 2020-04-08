Rapid coronavirus tests to be released soon in Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health has received the new rapid COVID-19 tests to use for patients in Pinellas County and throughout the greater Tampa Bay area.

Right now, doctors are in the labs working with the tests. News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty was told they will be ready to release for public use in the coming days.

The tests will not be available at drive-through testing sites. The rapid-tests will be available in BayCare laboratories to be used for in-patients admitted to the hospital.

While the tests are much faster and less invasive than the current nasal swab, some medical professionals reached out to 8 On Your Side earlier in the week concerned they are less accurate.

On Wednesday, 8 On Your Side will speak with a BayCare doctor to understand how they can assure accuracy and additional details.

Tune in to News Channel 8 at 5 p.m. for the full story.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 15,456 cases and 309 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: