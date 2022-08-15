TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Oddami Luis Silvia Stevens, 20, was seen heading east on the Gandy Bridge, side-by-side with another vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Silvia Stevens and his rival racer went as fast as 132 mph in a 55-mph zone.

After being pulled over, Silvia Stevens told authorities he was trying to race the other vehicle, the FHP said.

He was booked on a charge for racing on highway.

At around the same time at the same location, troopers also arrested another man for highway racing on Gandy Boulevard.

The FHP said Johnny Elliot Soler, 35, of Orlando was seen participating in a burnout on Gandy Boulevard east of San Fernando Drive.

Johnny Elliot Soler, 35, of Orlando

“The defendant was in a large group of sports cars and motorcycles with loud exhausts and appeared to be modified beyond stock level,” an affidavit said. “Upon observation I observed a burgundy vehicle in the outside lane begin a burnout while slowly moving forward in a easterly direction. After completion of the burnout the defendant left the outside lane and lined up directly side by side to this vehicle.”

The FHP said Soler and the other vehicle slowed to 30 mph after the burnout, at which point another responding trooper initiated his traffic stop.

Soler was arrested on charges for reckless driving and racing on highway.