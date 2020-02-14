Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant systems hacked, customers urged to check bank statements

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve recently eaten at the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant in Clearwater, you might want to check your credit card bank statements.

News Channel 8 has learned the restaurant chain’s system was compromised from July 3 to Sept. 3.

According to the company, the data breach happened after someone hacked through its firewalls and installed malicious software. Credit card information, such as name, card number, expiration date and/or CVV numbers, may have been leaked due to the software that was installed.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with a company manager, Russ Berner, who said they found out about the breach in June and hired a private investigator and forensics unit to figure out how it happened and to get them to stop it.

The restaurant chain is asking that previous customers should check for any suspicious activity on your credit card or through your bank account. And if you do see something suspicious, to give your credit card company a call right away.

Quaker Steak and Lube said up to this point, no customers have come forward with being impacted.

For more information on the breach, click here.

