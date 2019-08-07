Purple Heart recipients honored in Pinellas County

A Purple Heart medal is seen pinned on a recipient’s uniform during a Purple Heart ceremony June 9, 2015 at George Washington’s Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Virginia. The U.S. Army held celebration for its 240th birthday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BAY PINES, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County took time Wednesday to honor its service members who were wounded in combat or gave their lives to defend America.

On National Purple Heart Day, commissioners unveiled a Purple Heart Memorial in War Memorial Park at Bay Pines.

County Commissioner Dave Eggers told those attending the ceremony more than 100,000 veterans live in Pinellas County.

“This is a momentous occasion,” Commissioner Eggers stated. “A chance to honor folks who have defended our country and were hurt.”