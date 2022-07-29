PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A new resident at a Palm Harbor animal rescue has gone viral on social media.

Photos of the bow-legged puppy posted to the Suncoast Animal League Facebook page have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares, with commenters remarking on his cuteness and the medical challenges he’s facing.

Suncoast Animal League said the puppy, Jensen, was found on the street and brought to Pasco County Animal Services, who got in touch with them due to his medical needs. He was taken to Paws and Claws Animal Medical Center for evaluation.



(via Suncoast Animal League)

On Wednesday, the rescue said Jensen’s blood work was still pending, but so far “everything points to malnutrition”.

“Jensen was measured for braces for his front legs and he has been started on supplements to help nourish his depleted body,” the rescue said. “The poor guy wears down quite quickly.”

For now, Jensen is on stray hold and is considered a medical foster, but the shelter says he’s in good company.