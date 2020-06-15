Puppy stolen from Largo Petland, deputies investigating

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are currently searching for two suspects who stole a puppy from a Largo Petland.

According to Petland, the puppy is a brown and white Teddy Bear, the common name for a Shi Tzu and Bichon mix.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the store on Sunday. One of the suspects wore a white shirt, grey hat, white and blue striped shorts, and slides. The other suspect wore a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue shorts with black socks and black slides.





If you know who the suspects may be or have any information on the incident, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200 and/or the Petland at 727-230-1979.

