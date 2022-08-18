TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is studying the potential of an aerial gondola to move people between Clearwater and Clearwater Beach.

TBARTA has launched a public survey online for those not just in Clearwater, but everyone in the Tampa Bay area. The anonymous survey is just 10 questions. It will be open through Aug. 31.

TBARTA said it is important to note that it is not proposing an aerial gondola and there is no plan to build one at this time.

“We are conducting a feasibility study as part of our mission from the Florida Legislature to investigate innovative regional transit possibilities for Tampa Bay,” TBARTA said in a press release.

The study will provide local officials information they would need if they want to take the next step.

According to TBARTA, Clearwater officials have expressed interest in learning if a gondola could ease traffic problems on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, as well as increase tourism to downtown Clearwater.

Questions on the study regard what the purpose and need of an aerial gondola would be, if people would use it and what for, how much it would cost and who would pay for it and more.

If built, it would be the first aerial gondola in Florida used for public transportation.

“These gondolas are not to be confused with the smaller scale, private Disney World-type gondolas, these gondolas are for daily, continual public transit,” TBARTA said.