Public meetings underway for Tropicana Field redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg residents got the chance Monday to assist in the selection of the developer that will reimagine the Tropicana Field site.

St. Petersburg residents were able to provide some input virtually on the redevelopment project.

All four of the potential partners were there as well, to present their plans and answer any questions.

Two more meetings are scheduled the second will be Wednesday from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, and the third is Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. at The Coliseum.

Kriseman unveiled seven proposals for the site in January, and has narrowed the field to four.

Participants must register in advance.

The proposals include plans with — or without — a stadium for the Rays, whose lease at Tropicana Field expires in 2027.