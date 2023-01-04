ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg wants the community’s feedback on four plans to redevelop the 86-acre Tropicana Field site as the Historic Gas Plant District.

Four proposals from four developers— 50 Plus One, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners—are under consideration.

All plans have emphasized the importance of affordable housing, office space and a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“This is an important milestone for our community as we forge a path of inclusive progress for this generational project,” Mayor Ken Welch said in a video about the project. “The development of these 86-acres is a project that will affect our entire community for generations to come. The decisions we make today will affect not only current residents but young people and future generations who will one day make up the fiber of this great city.”

The developers are set to present their plans at a meeting Wednesday evening at the Coliseum on 4th Avenue North. The public is invited to attend the 3-hour meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The city gave the following timeline for the redevelopment process:

Jan 2023: Mayor Welch selects recommended developer

May 2023: Term sheet completed with preferred developer

September/October 2023: Development agreement presented to City Council for approval

St. Pete residents can view the proposals online and submit feedback.

They can also view renderings at one of these locations:

Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th Street South

Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center, 4301 13th Avenue South

J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Avenue North

South Branch Library , 2300 Roy Hannah Drive South

Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Avenue South

North Branch Library, 861 70th Avenue North

Community feedback will be accepted until Jan. 23.

“It’s imperative that we respond to the needs of today and take time to ensure we are getting this project right,” the mayor said.