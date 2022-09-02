PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Clearwater are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was reported missing Friday.

Authorities said 87-year-old Nicholas Donald “Don” Hulick was seen driving a 2014 white Buick Enclave.

Hulick was described as being 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 205 pounds with has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

