PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Transit Authority said it will suspend all fixed route services at 7 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The transportation line said it will continue assisting Pinellas County Emergency Operations with evacuations until winds reach a sustained speed of 40 mph.

So far, PSTA said it has transported more than 250 people to shelters in the area.

PSTA said it will not be in service Wednesday until further notice.

You can find the latest information on PSTA bus services by calling InfoLine at 727-540-1900.

PSTA said it will resume service and collection of fares as soon as it is deemed safe after the storm passes.

