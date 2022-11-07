TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is offering free rides for both Election Day and Veterans Day on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.

On Tuesday, all PSTA routes are free to encourage riders to vote.

“It’s our duty to make sure people have access to things from groceries, to jobs, to healthcare and especially to the polls,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “We want to make it easy and affordable for people to vote.”

On Friday, veterans who show their VA card or any identification that shows they are a veteran, will be able to ride all PSTA routes for free.

“Veterans have made a great sacrifice to all of us, and we want to thank them for their service to our country and to the people of the United States,” added Miller.

More information on PSTA routes can be found online.