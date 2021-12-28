PSTA offering free, late-transportation on New Year’s Eve

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is offering free, late-night transportation for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

PSTA will offer free service on all routes after 8 p.m.

Select major routes, including 4, 52, 60, Central Ave Trolley, Suncoast Beach Trolley, Looper and the Jolley Trolley serving along Clearwater Beach, will have extended hours until 2 a.m. The Jolley Trolley will run until 1 a.m.

All PSTA terminals will be closed on New Year’s Day. Buses will run on a holiday/Sunday schedule.

Riders are encouraged to plan their trip ahead of time by using PSTA’s real-time information app called “Transit.”

