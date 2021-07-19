PSTA looking for bus drivers as they face dozens of vacancies

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is looking for bus drivers as they face a shortage of dozens of drivers over the next several months.

“My favorite parts are that I get to ride up and down the beaches and get paid for it,” said Stacy Johnson.

She’s been driving a bus for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority for 14 years.

“I also like interacting with people,” Johnson said. “I’m a very big people person.”

As much as she loves her job, she says there’s not enough drivers on the road with her.

“It’s a great job to have. You just got to work your way up the ladder just like everything else” she said.

“No experience needed. All you gotta have is your heart in the right place, and we’ll teach you how to drive a bus,” said AJ Ortiz, lead trainer at PTSA.

Ortiz trains new drivers. He said 86 spots will open up in the next 12 months. The PSTA said some drivers can make more than $50,000 a year.

There’s a lot more to it than driving as Ortiz calls it customer service on wheels; all he needs is 8 weeks to get you out there.

“We take baby steps, and we set you up for success,” Ortiz said.

PSTA said they have different shifts available and a variety of benefits. All applicants need is a high school diploma or GED, and 5 years of a good driving record. Find more information or apply here.