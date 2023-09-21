ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) driver was attacked by a man near the St. Pete Pier on Tuesday.

According to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, the driver returned to his trolley after taking a break at around 5 p.m. when he was battered.

Obdulio Chacon, 46, was accused of attacking the driver, according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chacon was charged with aggravated battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.