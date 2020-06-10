ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PTSA) has confirmed one of its bus drivers has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to PTSA, the bus driver last worked on Monday, June 8. The 14 days prior, the operator drove the following routes:
- Route 23 – June 8
- Route 78 – June 7
- Route 14 – June 5
- Route CAT – June 2
- Route 34 – June 1
- Route 78 – May 31
- Route 14 – May 29
- Route CAT – May 26
PTSA said it does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who followed social distancing rules with passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
The bus driver is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19.
PSTA said it encourages riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use the bus for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
For more information on PSTA’s COVID-19 response, click here.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tampa Bay elections supervisor waiting for Gov. DeSantis to take action to protect upcoming elections
- PSTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19
- ‘We shot him multiple times’: Polk deputies kill man accused of stabbing mother in chest
- Ford recalls roughly 2.5 million vehicles over door latch, brake problems
- Florida unemployment failures highlighted in U.S. Senate hearing