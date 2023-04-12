PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The State of Florida is scheduled to execute convicted murderer Louis Gaskin on Wednesday. Ahead of the lethal injection, members of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty are planning a vigil near the Pinellas County jail and courthouse.

Gaskin was dubbed the ‘Ninja Killer’ in 1989. Deputies say he was wearing all black when he shot and killed Robert and Georgette Sturmfels before robbing their Palm Coast home.

According to investigators, another couple survived an attack by Gaskin on the same night. Additionally, he was charged in the 1986 killing of a man from Bunnell.

Jurors sentenced Gaskin to death. During recent court battles leading up to his execution, defense argued the jury didn’t get a full perspective of his mental health issues.

Gaskin’s lethal injection is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Florida State Prison in Raiford. A protest of his execution is planned at the corner of 49th Street North and Ulmerton Road at 5 p.m.