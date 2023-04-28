ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — State prosecutors will seek the death penalty for 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, who is accused of killing his 2-year-old son Taylen and his mother after celebrating his birthday in late March.

According to a court filing, prosecutors say they have enough evidence to support their case that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

Taylen was initially reported missing after his mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery, was found dead in her apartment with over 100 stab wounds.

(Credit: Family of Pashun Jeffery)

A day later, Taylen’s body was found in the mouth of an alligator at Lake Maggiore. Investigators determined Mosley brought Taylen to the lake and either threw or placed him into the water.

The St. Petersburg Police Department later confirmed the toddler died of drowning.

Police said Thomas murdered both Jeffery and their son before traveling to his mother’s house with wounds to his arms and hands. Authorities said his wounds were “consistent with injuries caused by slippage during a knife attack.”

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for both victims’ deaths.