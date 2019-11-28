Priority mail: mystery mailman delivers Thanksgiving feast to unsuspecting couple

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — ‘Tis the season for all sorts of deliveries, but one Clearwater mail carrier dropped off something Wednesday that might still surprise you: an entire Thanksgiving feast to an unsuspecting family who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Lee Mathis and his girlfriend Janet Wetherington now have lots of last-minute preps to cook their Thanksgiving feast, but they don’t mind a bit.

“I thought we were just going to have a normal day, have a sandwich or something,” Mathis said, referring to his Thanksgiving plans. “But now I’ve got something to look forward to!”

It started as a regular Wednesday morning. Wetherington went to bible study, and Mathis, who is disabled, was at home when the postal worker came to the door.

“When he stepped up at that door, and I opened it, it blew my mind,” Mathis recalled.

The mail carrier held a mail bin brimming with all the fixings for a full Thanksgiving feast, turkey included. It was much more than what the couple could afford on their own.

Still in shock, Mathis says he let the mysterious mailman leave, before he could get his name or ask him why.

“I didn’t know anything else to say, except thank you,” he said. “I’d really like to give him a big hug.”

Mathis and Wetherington already had much to be thankful for. This time last year, they were homeless. So, until they can track down their Thanksgiving angel to give him the proper gratitude, they’ll show their thanks by giving some of their feast to their neighbors in need.

“Ain’t no way we can eat a 15-pound turkey,” Mathis laughed.

“Yeah, you can only eat so much turkey,” Wetherington added.

8 On Your Side made multiple attempts to contact the USPS to find out who the mail carrier may have been. Those calls and emails were not returned Wednesday.

Mathis described the mail carrier as a man in his 30s, clean-shaven with brown hair.

If you know who this may be, or if this is you, please contact reporter Victoria Price at vprice@wfla.com. Mathis would like to connect with his donor so he can thank him properly.

