ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday morning brought a Christmas miracle courtesy of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

They delivered food and presents to several families like Celena Dixon and her children, who lost everything in a house fire those firefighters responded to back in June.

“The smoke and everything just destroyed everything,” Dixon said. “We were homeless for two months.”

While most firefighters save a life and move on to the next call, Dixon said St. Petersburg Fire Rescue went the extra mile for her and family.

“They have been here every step of the way,” she said. “They came to my job when I didn’t have, they blessed me that I was able to get my kids more clothes and food while we was homeless.”

“They’ve been there,” she continued.

They gave her a feeling of hope, something she says got her through the hard times.

“At first, I didn’t know what to do. I was lost,” she explained. “When you have kids and they depend on you.”

“It’s like, you’re the provider for your family, so now what am I going to do? Where are we going to go?” she continued. “To have somebody there is like, I’m not alone; I’m really not alone.”

Now, these firefighters are back again, this time delivering presents to families who need it most.

“It’s priceless,” said St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Capt. Garth Swingle. “There’s no words for it.”

“You really can’t put words into how we feel when we see that because we’re working when we show up to someone’s worst time,” he continued. “Now we’re looking, and our emotions can kick in, and honestly, I well up when I see it.”

You can drop off toys at any St. Petersburg fire station to donate to families just like Dixon.