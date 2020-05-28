President Trump announces funding for rapid bus transit system connecting downtown St. Petersburg to beaches

In this May 22, 2020, photo President Donald Trump speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Trump has been claiming extraordinarily sweeping powers during the coronavirus crisis that constitutional and legal scholars say the president simply doesn’t have. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – “Long awaited, much needed.”

That was St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s reaction to a tweet made by President Trump announcing the US Department of Transportation is committing $21.8 million to connect down St. Petersburg to popular beaches across Pinellas County.

The president said “the FIRST transit project of this kind in the Tampa Bay region. It will connect St. Petersburg to popular beaches through state-of-the-art transit buses with FREE WiFi. Will be a major help to heavily populated parts of the Great State of Florida!”

.@USDOT is committing $21.8M for the FIRST transit project of this kind in the Tampa Bay region. It will connect St. Petersburg to popular beaches through state-of-the-art transit buses with FREE WiFi. Will be a major help to heavily populated parts of the Great State of Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020

The BRT plan would connect downtown St. Petersburg to Pinellas County beaches using 1st Ave. North and South.

The 20-mile roundtrip route will have 31 stations and buses will come every 15 or 30 minutes, depending on the time of day and would run from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Supporters of the plan argue it’s a way to prepare for the future and help reduce the number of cars at beaches.

The total cost of the project is just over $43 million.

