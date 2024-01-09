ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A preliminary report from the National Weather Service found evidence that a brief EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday near St. Petersburg.

The tornado occurred just south of Downtown St. Petersburg and caused damage to one structure, according to the NWS. The coordinates provided by the NWS show the tornado was slightly north of Bartlett Park.

The tornado had winds of 82 mph and was not on the ground for long, according to the NWS.

The National Weather Service said there was partial loss of roof covering material that was found west of the building. The parked cars and trees in the area where the material was found were not damaged.

The report is preliminary and information is subject to change, according to the NWS.

