Preemie twins once stuck in Utah amid pandemic celebrate 1st birthday with adoptive family in Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – In an update to an 8 On Your Side story of a family reunited in the middle of a pandemic, one family is celebrating a milestone.

You may remember little David and Sidney. The two babies were born last year in Utah, premature, and right in the thick of the pandemic.

Their adoptive parents, John Waterman and Alison Herman, had no way of getting their newborns, still tied to oxygen and needing medical care, home to Clearwater. Commercial airlines weren’t flying, and road tripping was not an option.

8 On Your Side told their story and, soon after, the owner of Jet ICU, a local air ambulance service, stepped up by donating a plane and their doctors to bring those babies home.

David and Sydney are now one year old. Surrounded by friends and family, the twins, who are much bigger now, got together over the weekend to celebrate in a much different world than they were born into.

John and Alison say David is calm, smart, and sweet while his sister is the high energy princess and life of the party.

Happy birthday to David and Sydney!