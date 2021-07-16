Power restored for 102 year old veteran in Clearwater, just in time for his birthday

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 102-year-old veteran is getting results after he spent 4 days alone in his home without power.

Glenwood Myers turns 103 on Tuesday and is thrilled the power is back up and running sooner than expected for his birthday party.

“I feel blessed, the Lord blesses us all, everybody,” Myers said.

This weekend, 15 family members are visiting his Clearwater home to celebrate his life.

“He’s amazing, he’s my hero. Definitely, someone, I look up to,” Jordan Dimauro said who is his great-grandson.

Eight On Your Side first introduced you to Myers on Tuesday. His family reached out to 8 On Your Side Monday upset that he was without power.

On Tuesday, Embassy Mobile Home Park Management said the power pole rotted and fell on Sunday. They said they expected the electric company to be out first thing Thursday morning. But we spoke with Myers days later who said power was up and running by Wednesday.

Eight On Your side asked management what changed.

They didn’t want to go on camera but said the parts came in early and that they went above and beyond to get the power pole up as soon as possible.

A statement from the power company saying in part “Duke energy expedited the reconnection of service as soon as the repair was finished”.

“That was really wonderful, what they’ve done,” Myers said.

Myers, now able to enjoy some of his favorite past times again, like Facebook and the electric guitar.

“I got everything I need. The Lord’s been good to me. He said he would supply my needs and he has,” Myers said.

A mindset of appreciation passed from generation to generation.

“I’m very grateful for my mom, my aunt who was able to get in touch with you guys [Channel 8 News] and get this situated and fixed,” said Dimauro.

Myers said he feels blessed to have his power for his 103rd birthday party this weekend and that his goal is to live to 105, just like his dad.