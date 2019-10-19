TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of power outages in the Tampa Bay area that are affecting thousands of Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers.
Lakeland Electric reports over 9,000 outages in Lakeland with over 4,000 in the Kathleen area.
According to the Duke Energy outage map over 700 customers are without power in Pinellas with over 300 affected in Seminole.
Duke Energy says repairs and damage assessment is currently underway.
LATEST POSTS
- Power outages affect Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers in Tampa Bay area
- Overturned tractor-trailer at I-4 westbound at Polk Parkway, major traffic delays expected
- ‘Most ridiculous thing ever’: Officials split building in two to solve property dispute
- Damage reported to multiple homes in Seminole
- Police release new video in connection to 3-year-old girl kidnapped in Alabama