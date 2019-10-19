Live Now
Max Defender 8: Tracking Severe Storms

Power outages affect Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers in Tampa Bay area

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of power outages in the Tampa Bay area that are affecting thousands of Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers.

Lakeland Electric reports over 9,000 outages in Lakeland with over 4,000 in the Kathleen area.

Courtesy: Lakeland Electric Outage map

According to the Duke Energy outage map over 700 customers are without power in Pinellas with over 300 affected in Seminole.

Duke Energy says repairs and damage assessment is currently underway.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss