Power outages affect Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned of power outages in the Tampa Bay area that are affecting thousands of Duke Energy and Lakeland Electric customers.

Lakeland Electric reports over 9,000 outages in Lakeland with over 4,000 in the Kathleen area.

Courtesy: Lakeland Electric Outage map

According to the Duke Energy outage map over 700 customers are without power in Pinellas with over 300 affected in Seminole.

Many without power after tonight's storms. Damage reports from Polk County & Pinellas county this evening. https://t.co/wjyKRZ9rC9 — Julie Phillips (@WFLAJulie) October 19, 2019

Duke Energy says repairs and damage assessment is currently underway.

