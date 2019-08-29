CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A power outage is affecting transportation and thousands of people in Clearwater Thursday morning.

About 5,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m., according to an outage map on the company’s website.

Clearwater police said power was out at traffic signals on U.S. 19 from Belleair Road to Drew Street, but it has since been restored.

