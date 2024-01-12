ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County park officials are warning campers at Ft. De Soto State Park to be careful after a dangerous dog virus was found at the campground.

Wednesday, an alert appeared on the Ft. De Soto Park Campground reservation website warning that it confirmed the presence of canine distemper disease.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is caused by a virus with the same name, which “attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of dogs.”

Expert say the virus typically spread by airborne exposure through sneezing, coughing, or barking or through shared food and water items. If infected, dogs can be contagious four months.

While dogs of all kinds can be affected by the virus, it pose significant to unvaccinated dogs and puppies younger than 4 months old.

Discharge from the eyes and nose

Fever

Coughing

Lethargy

Reduced appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Walking in circles, unable to follow a straight path

Head tilt

Lack of coordination

Muscle twitches

Convulsions with jaw-chewing movements (“chewing gum fits”) and drooling

Seizures

Partial or complete paralysis

Hard footpads and nose

Experts say about one in two dogs will die after being infected with canine distemper. There is no cure or antiviral medication for the disease, so treatment focuses more on supportive care and hydration.

Pinellas County officials said the disease does not affect cats or people. They also warned to not leave food or water outside.

If you see a sick animal, call 727-582-2100.