Potential sewer ordinance might cost St. Pete residents if passed

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A sewer system that needs major upgrades could cost property owners in St. Petersburg a lot of money if a city ordinance goes through.

“They’re trying to make it really hard for people to at least survive a little bit,” said Karen Dygert, who’s lived in St. Pete for 22 years.

Currently, the city takes care of all sewer pipes, However, now homeowners in St. Pete are hearing about a proposed ordinance that if passed, property owners would have to pay to get their sewer pipes inspected, fixed or repaired, and then inspected again to ensure there are no problems with sewage spilling into the environment or streets.

“I pay a sanitary charge on my water bill. If they’re not responsible for that where does the sanitary charge go,” asked Darell Stewart. “I think the city of St. Petersburg is constantly side-stepping their responsibilities.”

“We will take care of our home, obviously, the lines that they put in, I think they should be responsible for their easement part into the street,” Dygert said.

The City of Tampa already requires their homeowners to pay for their sewer lateral, but St. Pete homeowners are afraid the city is pushing some of the costs of a sewer system they’ve admitted in years past needs major upgrades.

“If it’s wear and tear I think the City of St. Petersburg should step up. They’re responsible for it. They get paid for the system. It makes money for them,” Stewart said.

This ordinance will be read in front of the city council on Nov. 7.

LATEST STORIES: