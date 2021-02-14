Possible tornado damages Pinellas County condo community

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Powerful storms swept through Pinellas County Saturday night, leaving quite a mess behind in one particular community.

The Boca Ciega Point retirement community saw a number of condominiums damaged by what could have been an overnight tornado. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of the county around 1 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, an “unknown number of condos were heavily damaged on Boca Ciega Point Blvd.”

Residents in the community woke up to metal and aluminum in their yards, toppled trees and light poles, damage to garage doors, Florida rooms, and roofs.

NWS said one condo may have had a roof collapse.

“It’s kind of hard to describe, not really like a sonic boom, but more of a hard pressure sound,” resident Bill Phillips told News Channel 8 Sunday morning.