Possible tornado damages Pinellas County condo community

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Powerful storms swept through Pinellas County Saturday night, leaving quite a mess behind in one particular community.

The Boca Ciega Point retirement community saw a number of condominiums damaged by what could have been an overnight tornado. A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of the county around 1 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, an “unknown number of condos were heavily damaged on Boca Ciega Point Blvd.”

Residents in the community woke up to metal and aluminum in their yards, toppled trees and light poles, damage to garage doors, Florida rooms, and roofs.

NWS said one condo may have had a roof collapse.

“It’s kind of hard to describe, not really like a sonic boom, but more of a hard pressure sound,” resident Bill Phillips told News Channel 8 Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss