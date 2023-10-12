CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater Beach woman was uninjured when a wall collapsed on her as she slept through a tornado early Thursday morning.

WFLA Photojournalist Malik Parler was surveying the damage in North Clearwater Beach alongside first responders when a woman came forward to share that part of her home had collapsed amidst the storm.

“The side of my house blew off,” the woman said in a calm fashion, adding that part of her roof was missing over her back-facing bedroom.

She told Parler she awoke covered in glass and other debris, but was otherwise uninjured.

(Courtesy of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

The damage was sustained when a tornado touched down in North Clearwater Beach as severe storms moved into the area overnight.

So far, no injuries have been reported.